Security Personnel Injured In Blast Triggered By Maoists In Jharkhand

A CRPF jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion. (Representational)

Chaibasa, Jharkhand:

A CRPF jawan was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces were on an anti-Naxal operation at Hathiburu jungle in Goilkera police station area when the IED planted by Maoists exploded, injuring the CRPF jawan, they said.

State Police's Inspector General (Ops) Amol V Homkar said the injured jawan was airlifted to state capital Ranchi where he was admitted to a private hospital.

On Thursday, 51 IEDs were found in the area after three CRPF jawans were injured in a similar blast.

