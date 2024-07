Two jawans of the C60 troops suffered minor injuries in an IED attack by Naxalites near Dodhraj Bhamragad Bridge on Saturday, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.

The attack took place when the C60 troops were on road search operations. Further search operations in the area are underway, he added.

Further details are awaited.

