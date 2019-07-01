Another Arrested In Maoist Attack Case In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A total of 15 security personnel and one civilian were killed in an IED blast triggered by Maoists (FILE)

Police have arrested one more person in connection with the May 1 Maoist attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district in which 16 people, including 15 policemen, were killed.

With the arrest of 34-year-old Kailash Ramchandani, a resident of Kurkheda in Gadchiroli district on Saturday, the total number of persons in custody has risen to eight, Gadchiroli Police said in a release issued on Sunday.

A local court remanded Kailash Ramchandani in police custody till July 12.

Police are now investigating his exact role in the attack.

A total of 15 security personnel and one civilian were killed in an improvised explosive device blast triggered by Maoists in Jambhulkheda in the east Maharashtra district, around 140 kms from Nagpur.

Police had earlier arrested western sub-zonal chief of Maoists, Nirmala Kumari alias Narmadakka, and her husband Satyanarayan alias Kiran.

