Eleven security personnel were injured in a blast in Jharkhand early this morning.

An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at about 5 am in Kuchai area of Saraikela injuring eight men of the CRPF's COBRA unit and three cops, who were out on a special operation. COBRA or the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action is a specialised unit of the CRPF.

The injured men are being taken to Ranchi in a chopper.