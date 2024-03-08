10 Arrested For Selling Fake Medicines In Delhi: Cops

These tablets were transported from Mandi to Haryana and later, to Delhi, police said. (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 10 people allegedly involved in the manufacture and sale of fake medicines used as painkillers and antibiotics among others in the National Capital Region.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said police have busted networks involved in the racket in the last four weeks.

Giving details about the operation, Mr Bhatia said keeping in view a sharp surge in the supply of fake medicines in the retail markets in Delhi, three teams of the Crime Branch were tasked to develop inputs about such illegal rackets active in the Delhi-NCR.

During a search of a vehicle under Tilak Bridge, huge quantities of fake Ultracet, Amaryl 1M, Gluconorm and Defcort tablets were seized and two people were arrested.

During interrogation, one of them admitted that the medicines were spurious and named two other suppliers, who were arrested as well, the ACP said.

The officer said over 44,500 tablets of Ultracet, Amaryl 1M, Gluconorm and Defcort-6 were seized from them.

Another person was apprehended in Uttam Nagar and 730 tablets of the same brands were seized from him, a police officer said.

A third team apprehended three more people from different places in the trans-Yamuna area and seized at least 57,000 fake Ultracet tablets, he added.

Police said the fake medicines posed a safety risk and therefore, a case under sections 420, 328, 120B of the IPC and 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act was registered.

Another police officer said it was found during the investigation that the fake Ultracet tablets were being manufactured at a factory in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The owner of the unit and his employee were arrested, he said.

These tablets were transported from Mandi to Haryana's Panipat and later, to Delhi, he said.

The official added that the spurious tablets were sold to a medical store in Delhi's Geeta colony.

During further investigations, raids were conducted in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and huge quantities of spurious tablets were seized.

