1-Year-Old Child Gets Life-Saving Care Under Punjab Health Scheme

A one-year-old child was admitted to Deep Hospital in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib with pneumonia requiring urgent medical attention. In such cases, earlier, families would have had to arrange funds, complete documentation, or wait for approvals before treatment could begin. Such gaps have now been removed under the state's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, and treatment was initiated immediately, without any upfront payment.

Similar instances are being reported from districts such as Sangrur and Mansa, where newborns requiring specialised care, including treatment for low birth weight and other critical conditions, are receiving medical attention under the scheme without financial barriers.

Highlighting the impact of the scheme, Punjab Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Balbir Singh said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna ensures that treatment is not delayed by financial or administrative hurdles. In cases like this, where a young child requires urgent care, even a short delay can have serious consequences. The scheme removes that risk entirely."

The scheme provides cashless health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually, enabling access to treatment across empanelled government and private hospitals. With more than 26 lakh Sehat Cards already issued, patients are accessing treatment at over 900 empanelled hospitals, supported by more than 2,300 medical packages.