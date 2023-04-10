Anti-Terror Agency Raids 14 Areas In Jharkhand, Arrests 1 In Maoist Conspiracy Case

The NIA carried out searches at 14 locations in a case related to a conspiracy by CPI(Maoist)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person as it carried out searches at 14 locations in a case related to a conspiracy by CPI(Maoist) cadres to attack security forces in Jharkhand last year.

The raids were carried out at the premises of suspects at nine locations in Lohardaga and five in Latehar district, an NIA spokesperson said.

A countrymade pistol along with six live bullet rounds, one magazine, electronic gadgets and incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions and property were also seized during the raids, the spokesperson said.

The official said Sajan Kumar, a resident of Chakla village of Jharkhand, was arrested from one of the search locations at Lohardaga.

"Kumar used to work as a 'Munshi' at a brick kiln, namely Raju Bricks, owned by suspect Raju Kumar alias Raju Sao who is allegedly involved in collection and investment of levy money on behalf of Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu, who is still evading arrest and Sajan Kumar was fully aware of the transactions," the spokesperson said.

Before the NIA had taken up the case, a chargesheet was filed against nine accused people by the Jharkhand Police on June 18 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and UA(P) Act, the official said.

Following investigational leads, the NIA said it found that the Ganjhu, who is Regional Committee Member along with active cadres of CPI(Maoist), had hatched a criminal conspiracy and assembled in the forest of Bulbul to attack the security forces.

The spokesperson said a joint operation was launched in February last year by the local police and the CRPF when cadres of the CPI (Maoist) fired indiscriminately upon them at Harkatta Toli and Banglapat enroute Bahabar jungle.

When security forces combed the surrounding area, a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives and other items were recovered leading to registration of this case at Peshrar Police Station in Jharkhand, the spokesperson said.

