1 Month After Pahalgam Attack, Tourism In Kashmir Starts Journey To Normalcy

The tourism sector in Kashmir has started the long journey to normalcy as tourists, though in smaller numbers, are returning to the valley after the Pahalgam terror attack dealt a big blow to the industry.

Groups of tourists, especially from states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, are reaching the famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam, infusing hopes of a gradual turnaround in the sector.

Though in marginal numbers, tourist arrivals have led to some sort of activity in the sector, which was considered almost dead in the days following the April 22 attack in Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam in which 25 tourists and a local were killed.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is leading from the forefront and is actively involved in the efforts to restore faith in the valley's tourism potential.

The chief minister has been visiting famous tourist spots, taking his administration there, engaging with the stakeholders and interacting with tourists.

Mr Abdullah recently chaired two back-to-back meetings," one of his council of ministers and another of the senior officers of the government," at Pahalgam and Gulmarg, respectively, to negate the perception of fear in the valley.

The Pahalgam attack had led to mass cancellations of bookings. Following the attack, tourists left the valley in droves, leaving trips midway, while confirmed bookings were also cancelled and there was a lack of interest in visiting Kashmir.

But now the clouds of fear are making way for the sunshine of positivity as queries about bookings are on the rise day by day.

"People have started coming back. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's meetings and visits (to Pahalgam and Gulmarg) have sent a positive message that the destinations are open. It has led to improvement in tourism," Asif Burza, a hotelier with properties in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg, said.

He said after cancellations in bookings, tourists were now doing re-bookings.

"People are showing interest again, they are not giving up on Kashmir. They want to come back...sending a message that the incidents that happened are not going to stop us," Burza said.

He said several delegations were coming to Kashmir and many companies had approached them for holding their board and other meetings in Pahalgam -- taking a cue from the chief minister.

The hotelier said fear is giving way to optimism, and expressed hope of a turnaround sooner than later.

Afsa Malik, a tourist from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, said she sees no fear in Kashmir and appealed to people across the country to visit the valley.

"This is the first time we have been to Kashmir. There is no atmosphere of fear, there is security. There are security forces deployed everywhere. Everyone should come here," she told PTI.

Malik, who is in the valley with her family in a group of 17 people, said Kashmir is a beautiful place and their experience so far has been really good.

"We have been in Kashmir for few days and are enjoying a lot. We have been to Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and Srinagar...visited Dal Lake. We appeal to everyone to come here," she added.

Another tourist from Gujarat, Mohammad Aftab, said the atmosphere in the Kashmir valley is unlike the perception about the place right now.

"We are enjoying the beauty. This is unparalleled and we had not seen anything like this before. We have come here with our little children, a group of seven families. The atmosphere is much better than what we had heard. We are feeling like we had seen nothing before this," Aftab said.

"We did not feel any fear, there is security and the locals are giving us so much love and warmth. Hotels have good facilities. The beauty is unmatched," he added.

Aftab said they had some fear before they arrived in the valley, but the videos put up by other tourists gave them courage.

"We want to tell everyone that such things (Pahalgam attack) will not happen again in (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's rule. We want everyone to come here," the tourist said.

There is a collaborative effort from the local and national tour operators, especially from Maharashtra and Gujarat, to promote Kashmir as a safe and secure destination.

A group of tour operators from Maharashtra are on a familiarisation tour to the valley to dispel the negative perception and to attract tourists. The efforts are leading to a change in perception and hope of a turnaround.

Popular tourism destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg are witnessing tourist footfalls, with the numbers increasing with each passing day. Tourist groups, and families from different parts of the country can be seen enjoying their time at the popular spots.

The stakeholders hope the turnaround come sooner than the later as the Kashmir's battered economy and the perception of peace largely hinge on the sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)