1 Killed In Jammu And Kashmir’s Ramban

The incident took place at a construction site in Sumbad Kholi area on Saturday. (Representational image)

A civilian was killed and another injured in Jammu and Kashmir''s Ramban district when security personnel opened fire after noticing suspicious movement, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at a tunnel construction site in Sumbad Kholi area on Saturday evening. According to reports, the victim was seen moving around the site by security personnel.

"Despite warnings, there were no response which led to the personnel to open fire. Besides the victim, another person was injured," a police official was quoted by news agency IANS.