1 Killed, 6 Injured As Car Crashes Into Shops In UP, Driver Arrested: Cops

The driver also sustained injuries for which he was receiving treatment, police said. (Representational)

One person was killed and at least six were injured after a speeding car ploughed into locals in a market area at Ghazipur on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sita Devi (22), a local, the police informed.

Further, according to the police, the driver of the killer vehicle was taken into custody and further action, as per due process, was being taken.

The driver also sustained injuries for which he was receiving treatment, the police informed further.

The injured, meanwhile, were admitted to Lal Bahadur Shashtri Hospital and were under treatment at the time of filing this report.

Footage of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, showed the vehicle crashing into shops lining the road.

The video also showed the vehicle picking up speed after ramming the shops and driving off.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)