1 Killed, 4 Injured In Clashes With Security Forces In J&K's Shopian The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of terrorists there.

90 Shares EMAIL PRINT Security forces were engaged in a gunfight with terrorists when protesters started throwing stones (File) Srinagar: One person was killed and four others were injured during clashes with security forces who were engaged in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Wednesday.



The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of terrorists there, the official said.



He said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in.



Meanwhile, a group of youngsters assembled near the encounter site and started throwing stones at the security forces, the official said.



He said five people were injured when the security forces opened fire to chase away the stone throwers.



One of the injured, 17-year-old Umar Kumhar, later died due to injuries, he added.



Locals, however, claimed that more than a dozen youngsters were injured in the security forces action.



One person was killed and four others were injured during clashes with security forces who were engaged in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Wednesday.The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam village of Shopian following information about presence of terrorists there, the official said.He said a gunfight broke out between the ultras and the security forces, which was going on when the reports last came in.Meanwhile, a group of youngsters assembled near the encounter site and started throwing stones at the security forces, the official said.He said five people were injured when the security forces opened fire to chase away the stone throwers. One of the injured, 17-year-old Umar Kumhar, later died due to injuries, he added.Locals, however, claimed that more than a dozen youngsters were injured in the security forces action. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter