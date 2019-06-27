1 Killed, 2 Injured In Blast In Jammu And Kasmir's Kulgam

The explosion took place at Chadder village in Kulgam district, police said. (Representational image)

One person was killed and two others injured Thursday in a blast in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An explosion took place at Chadder village in Kulgam district injuring three persons, one of whom dies of his injuries while being treated at the hospital, a police official said.

The deceased has been identified as Nazir Ahmad, he added.

The other two are undergoing treatment, he said, adding, the matter is being investigated

