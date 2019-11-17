1 Jawan Killed, 2 Injured In Suspected IED Blast In Jammu's Akhnoor Sector

Officials said the blast happened near the border fencing in the Indian territory (Representational)

A soldier was killed and two more were injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the Line of Control in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The explosion took place when an army team was on a routine patrolling duty in the Pallanwalla area, he said.

The official identified the dead soldier as Havaldar Santosh Kumar, a resident of Pura Bhadauria village of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Both the injured were rushed to the hospital, he said.

Officials said the blast happened near the border fencing in the Indian territory.

The IED is believed to have been planted from across the border and detonated when some army personnel were moving towards a forward post, they said, adding that the condition of one of the injured was stated to be "serious".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.