1 Death Every 8 Hours: Uttarakhand Reports Jump In Road Accidents

The hill state of Uttarakhand with its many tourist hotspots reported a high number of road accidents in the first seven months of this year, compared to data from recent years. Since 2019, the number of people dying in road accidents in Uttarakhand has been rising every year, with a sudden jump this year.

Data showed that 775 people have died in road accidents in Uttarakhand in the first seven months this year, compared to 1,285 deaths for the whole of 2025. This indicates a big surge in fatalities with five more months to go for the year to end.

Among Uttarakhand's 13 districts, Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Haridwar recorded the highest number of road accidents and fatalities. This problem is particularly challenging to solve in the Himalayan state.

Despite the implementation of stringent regulations aimed at preventing road accidents, they continue to happen due to serious underlying causes including speeding, rash driving, driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side, overloading, poor vehicle maintenance, driving by minors and parking in no-parking zones.

In mountainous regions, accidents are often attributed to long driving without breaks, speeding, overloading, unsafe overtaking and - crucially - driving on hill routes without the mandatory 'hill driving' licence.

Factors like potholes, absence of crash barriers in many locations and night driving contribute to the rising accident statistics. A comparison of road accident fatalities showed that while 795 people died by July 2025, the figure stands at 775 for the same period in 2026.

Specifically, the 775 deaths recorded by July 2026 translate to an average of three fatalities per day over just seven months. In contrast, the total road accident deaths for the entire 2025 was 1,285, also averaging three deaths daily - or one death in a road accident every eight hours.

Consequently, the Uttarakhand government and its transport department have been making continuous efforts to curb road accidents. While the accident graph is rising, measures to prevent accidents are actively being considered.

Data showed that 53 per cent of road accident fatalities in Uttarakhand happened in the state's three plain districts, whereas this figure reached 84 per cent in the hilly regions - far exceeding the national average of 33 per cent.

Efforts to prevent these accidents are underway, including the installation of crash barriers across both hilly and plain areas; the government has allocated a budget of approximately Rs 800 crore to the transport department for this purpose.

This funding is being used to rectify 179 "black spots" or accident-prone zones across the state, with remedial work already completed at 169 of these locations. Alongside social media awareness campaigns, plans are in place to map hazardous locations and use new technologies to prevent accidents. Despite these initiatives, however, the expected reduction in road accidents has not yet materialised.

Among the Himalayan states, the highest number of road accidents happened in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Nainital; these four districts also account for a significant portion of the fatalities.

Looking at data from 2025 through July 2026, Dehradun recorded 264 deaths; Udham Singh Nagar recorded 342 deaths; Haridwar recorded 362 deaths and Nainital recorded 196 deaths.

Similarly, in both July 2025 and 2026, the number of dead in the hill districts were: 88 Tehri, 34 Pauri, 32 Chamoli, 20 Uttarkashi, 21 Champawat, 46 Rudraprayag, 53 Pithoragarh, 33 Almora and 15 Bageshwar.

Shailesh Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of the Uttarakhand Transport Department, said rash driving and speeding are the primary causes of road accidents in Uttarakhand. Driving on the wrong side of the road is also contributing to the rise in accidents. He said the Transport Department is working in coordination with the police to address the issue of road accidents.

"We have implemented strict regulations regarding this matter and installed signboards at various locations. Furthermore, challans are being issued to drivers traveling in the wrong direction or exceeding speed limits," Tiwari said.

He said high-speed cameras have been installed on roads to catch violators.