Uttarakhand Raises MBBS Intern Stipend At Government Colleges To Rs 25,000

Uttarakhand MBBS Intern Stipend Hike: The Uttarakhand government has increased the monthly stipend for MBBS interns at all five government medical colleges in the state from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

Uttarakhand Information Director General Banshidhar Tiwari said after the Cabinet meeting that the stipend had earlier been fixed at Rs 17,000 per month and has now been increased to Rs 25,000.

Tiwari said Uttarakhand has five government medical colleges in Srinagar, Haldwani, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Almora. These institutions offer MBBS and postgraduate medical courses. The stipend hike will benefit MBBS interns studying at these government medical colleges.

"In the Cabinet meeting, several important decisions were taken regarding balanced development across various sectors, encouragement for players, strengthening of medical and health services, improvement of the judicial system, and matters related to the welfare of personnel," the chief minister said in a post on X.

There are a total of 625 MBBS seats across the five government medical colleges. The state also has four private medical colleges with a total of 900 MBBS seats.

245 Posts For Sportspersons Also Approved

The state Cabinet also approved the appointment of medal-winning sportspersons to 245 posts across various state departments. Under the Uttarakhand Sports Policy 2021, sportspersons who win medals at international- or national-level competitions are eligible for out-of-turn appointments to gazetted and non-gazetted posts.

The posts approved for such appointments are spread across the Sports, Youth Welfare, Home, Transport, Education, and Forest departments.