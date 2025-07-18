1 Dead, 3 Injured As School Building Roof Collapses In Jharkhand

One person was killed and three others were injured after a portion of the roof of a government school building collapsed in Jharkhand's Ranchi amidst incessant rain, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 7.30 am, they said.

Three persons trapped under debris at the school at Tangra Toli in Piska More area were rescued and sent to a nearby hospital, an officer said.

"A person was killed when a portion of the roof of a government school building collapsed. Our team is there for rescue operations," Sukhdeo Nagar police station in-charge Manoj Kumar told PTI.

The victim, an elderly person, was sleeping in the verandah of the school when the portion of the roof collapsed.

He was identified as Suraj Baitha, 65, a resident of Ratu, and worked as a caretaker there, the officer said.

Police initially said one person was feared trapped, but later confirmed that three people were injured in the incident.

The injured have been identified as Manish Tirkey, Pritam Tirkey, and Motu Oraon, all aged between 18 and 19 years, and admitted to a nearby hospital, another officer said.

The primary school was not operational, Kumar said.

Police are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited, he said.

A local resident said the school remained closed due to poor attendance.

"The incident occurred at 7.30 am, killing Baitha. Three others were taken to a hospital by the rescue team," said Putul Tirkey, who resides near the school.

Jharkhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the last several days.

The state has recorded 71 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and July 16, according to an IMD bulletin.

The eastern state received 595.8 mm of precipitation against the normal of 348.9 mm during the period.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)