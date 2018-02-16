1 Dead, 11 Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak In Maharashtra

One worker, identified as Sanjay Sharma, died of suffocation and a case of accidental death was registered at Ulhasnagar city police station in this connection, police said.

All India | | Updated: February 16, 2018 19:22 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
1 Dead, 11 Hospitalised After Suspected Gas Leak In Maharashtra

1 worker died in the gas leak and 11 were admitted to a private hospital in Kalyan (Representational)

Thane:  A 34-year-old worker died and 11 others were hospitalised after suspected leakage of hazardous gas in a rayon manufacturing unit at Shahad in Kalyan in Thane district, police said today.

The incident took place late last night, they said.

"The process of mixing of three different gases was in progress at the unit, when around 11.30 pm some workers complained of nausea, eye irritation and suffocation, possibly due to leakage of hazardous gas. They were rushed to a hospital," a police officer said.

One worker, identified as Sanjay Sharma, died of suffocation and a case of accidental death was registered at Ulhasnagar city police station in this connection, police said.

Comments
Close [X]
According to police, 11 others were admitted to a private hospital in Kalyan and are said to be out of danger.

Investigation into the case is on.

Trending

Gas leakKalyan gas leakThane gas leak

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyleNirav Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................