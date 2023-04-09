1 Crore Youth To Be Provided Jobs In Next 3 Years In UP: Chief Minister

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made the remarks at an event in Gorakhpur. (File)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a mini stadium at Bholaram Maskara Inter College in Sahjanwa.

"Laying the foundation stone of a mini rural stadium equipped with a multi-sports complex, an athletics track, the audience gallery and the ground to be built at the cost of Rs 10.43 crore at Bholaram Maskara Inter College at Sahjanwa, Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said that the investments to be made in Sahjanwa assembly constituency of Gorakhpur and other places will also enable the youths to get jobs near their homes," the official statement said.

While addressing the public, the chief minister said that the stadium will help nurture sporting talents in the rural areas of Sahjanwa and Gorakhpur.

"Prime Minister Modi gave the slogan of 'Khelo India Khelo' in 2014. Today, the slogan has become a reality. India is winning medals in Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games. Uttar Pradesh is also winning medals in these mega sporting events, with commendable work done by the UP Youth Welfare Department and Basic Education Department," he said.

He also said that a total of one crore youth will get employment in the next three years.

"CM Yogi also said that one crore youths of the state will be provided employment in the next three years through the investment proposals received at the recently held Global Investors Summit in the State," it said.

"CM Yogi further stated that Sahjanwa will have two stadiums, one at Bholaram Maskara Inter College and the other at Atal Residential School. CM Yogi also said that Sahjanwa has witnessed rapid development in recent times with the construction of a railway overbridge and connectivity with a four-lane road," it mentioned.

On the occasion the UP chief minister also announced that government will distribute two crore tablets to college students.

"The government will also distribute two crore tablets and smartphones to students across the state in degree colleges to encourage them. Besides, several new technical and other institutes are being built to prepare the state's youth for the job market. A polytechnic institute will be built here also. Besides, Atal Residential School being built here will be inaugurated soon," it mentioned.

He further stated that Government is aggressively pursuing its development agenda and the drive to deal sternly with anti-social elements threatening the state's security.

"Businessmen and industrialists must have the freedom and security to run their businesses and plants because on the one hand, they promote the growth of the state and on the other they provide employment to its youth," he said.

Gorakhpur MP and film actor Ravi Kishan was also present during the occasion.

