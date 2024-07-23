Rs 1.52 Lakh Crore Set Aside For Agriculture, Allied Sectors: N Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the 2024 Union Budget today, announced that Rs 1.52 lakh crore has been set aside for agriculture and allied sectors in FY25. The Finance Minister added that in the next two years, one crore farmers will be initiated in natural farming.

In her seventh consecutive budget presentation, Ms Sitharaman also outlined initiatives with a focus on sustainable practices, digital infrastructure, and increased production.

This move towards natural farming is for promoting sustainable agricultural practices and reducing dependency on chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Natural farming not only enhances soil health and biodiversity but also reduces the cost of cultivation for farmers, thus increasing their profitability.

Ms Sitharaman also announced that the government will promote large-scale vegetable production clusters. These clusters will be established in strategic locations to boost production and ensure a steady supply of vegetables across the country.

"Government to undertake a comprehensive review of agricultural research and focus on developing climate resilient varieties in agriculture," Ms Sitharaman announced. "New 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties to be released to farmers. 10,000 need-based bio-input centres to be established and strengthen production, storage, marketing of oil-seeds."

The Finance Minister said the government will promote digital public infrastructure in partnership with state governments. This digital framework will provide farmers with access to vital information, such as weather forecasts, crop advisory services, and market prices.

"Digital crop survey for Kharif to be taken up in 400 districts in FY25. The issuance of Jan Samarth-based kisaan credit cards will be enabled in five states. Financing for shrimp farming, processing, and export to be facilitated through NABARD," she said.

