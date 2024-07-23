Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Modi 3.0's First Union Budget Today

Budget 2024: PM Modi said Nirmala Sitharaman will present a strong budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh consecutive Budget today - Tuesday, July 23. The Budget for 2024-25 is being considered the action plan for the Modi 3.0 government to outline a roadmap towards India's development in the next five years.

In a major tax relief for salaried individuals, industry experts are expecting an increase in the basic exemption limits under both the old and new tax regimes. The government may also rationalise the capital gains taxation structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday had said that the Finance Minister will present a strong budget, adding that he will ensure that the government's guarantees reach the common man.

Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday - on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament - tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament. Ms Sitharaman said FY24 growth is an estimated 8.2 per cent with the economy crossing the 8% mark in three of four quarters. India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is likely to grow at 6.5% to 7% in the current fiscal year amid global challenges, the survey said.

Jul 23, 2024 07:34 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Union Budget To Be Presented At 11 am

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record 7th budget today at 11 am in Parliament. Meet her team.



Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman, hon'ble MoS (F) Sh. @mppchaudhary with the CBDT Budget team on the eve of Union Budget.



Secretary, Revenue, Sh. Sanjay Malhotra, Chairman, CBDT Sh. Ravi Agrawal & Member, CBDT Smt. Pragya Saksena are also present.... pic.twitter.com/9xrqY9tQ71 - Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 22, 2024 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record 7th budget today at 11 am in Parliament. Meet her team.

Jul 23, 2024 07:29 (IST) Budget 20204 Live: Opposition On Economic Survey

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has called the Economic Survey - presented in boith houses of Parliament yesterday a day ahead of Budget - an exercise in cherry-picking.

Jul 23, 2024 07:23 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Nirmala Sitharaman On Economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman - who will present her record 7th budget today - described the Indian economy as being on a "strong wicket and stable footing" and resilient in the face of geopolitical challenges.

Jul 23, 2024 07:17 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: New tax regime vs old regime

Understanding income tax slabs is crucial for the citizens and hence choosing the right regime - old or new - requires careful consideration.

Jul 23, 2024 07:09 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Paperless Budget

Like previous three years, Nirmala Sitharaman will present this year's budget also in paperless format.



Jul 23, 2024 07:05 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Tax Relief For Middle Class?

Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce tax relief for the middle class. It will be the most anticipated part of her Budget speech.



Jul 23, 2024 06:59 (IST) Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi On Budget

Jul 23, 2024 06:57 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Economic Survey Tabled

The Economic Survey 2023-24 was tabled in both houses of Parliament yesterday - the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.