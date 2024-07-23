'As Vague As Vague Can Be'': P Chidambaram Attacks Claims In Union Budget

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram – one of the was scathing in his attack on the Union budget today, questioning what data the BJP had to back their claims. Most of the claims made while presenting the budget, he said, were "as vague as vague can be", and as example, cited the government's scheme for jobs and apprenticeship for first-time workers.

The government has promised to provide internships in top companies for the young people in the country and claimed that the scheme will benefit 210 lakh youths. It is meant for all persons entering the workforce in all sectors, Ms Sitharaman said while presenting Budget 2024 in parliament.

"Our government will launch a scheme to provide internship opportunities in 500 top companies to one crore youth. They will get exposure to business and employment opportunities. Internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month and one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided. Companies will be expected to bear the expenses of the training cost and 10% of their internship cost from their CSR funds," Ms Sitharaman while presenting the Union budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha earlier today.

Besides, the government has promised to pay a month's salary to first-time workers across all sectors – Rs 15,000 in three tranches as Direct Benefit Transfer.

But Mr Chidambaram had more questions.

"How many companies have you contacted? What kind of companies are they? Are they large farms or MSMes? There is no indication... You must have done some studies before making these announcements," he said.

The government, he alleged, is just tossing figures -- 210 lakh, 30 lakh, 50 lakh. "There is no basic data which shows how many enterprises, firms, industries and schemes have been brought in. There is no credible data," he added.

While the Congress has accused the government of plagiarizing, pointing out that the scheme was part of their poll promise, Mr Chidambaram declared that he was "happy" about it.

It is a good idea, irrespective of who came up with it, he said. Then, in a jab, added, "They realised why they suffered such a setback (in the Lok Sabha) election. Glad they recognised that they had to respond to the question of unemployment. Glad they realised that they took wrong decisions which have to be corrected".