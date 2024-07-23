'No One With Sane Mind Will Criticise Budget': Kiren Rijiju To NDTV

The minister said special attention has also been paid to tribal groups.

The Union Budget for 2024-25 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman lays the strongest-possible foundation for an 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and 'viksit' (developed) Bharat and no one with a sane mind will criticise it, Union Minister Kiren Rijjiju has said.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Tuesday, the minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, said the Budget has something for everyone and is especially important for its focus on the eastern and northeastern parts of India, and on employment generation.

"I feel this Budget lays the strongest-ever foundation for 'atmanirbhar' Bharat because the Prime Minister has already given a clear-cut vision to make India a developed nation by 2047. This kind of Budget actually inspires everyone to do that. Look at the provisions - there is the highest-ever capital expenditure allocation of Rs 11.11 lakh crore to make world-class infrastructure. Loans of Rs 1.5 lakh crore will also be provided to state governments," Mr Rijiju said.

Stating that this kind of a Budget is "unheard of", the minister said the focus on eastern India, including the northeast, is crucial because there is a high potential for economic growth.

"Such a resourceful region could not contribute much. In the past ten years, the Prime Minister has given enough support for the region to stand on its own feet. And this year's special provisions for eastern India - Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh - will make it a major growth engine," he said.

Pointing to the emphasis on job creation, the minister said there is a focus on women and youth in terms of startups, skilling and training as well.

"There is support for farmers, small-scale industries like the shrimp industry, and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises as well. The status of farmers has improved so much in the past 10 years and additional support has been provided in the Budget now. Special care has been given to the middle class, salaried class and pensioners. Special care has also been given to tribal groups... This is for the first time. I am a tribal leader, it is heartwarming. I must thank the PM for thinking so much for the tribals of India," he said.

Criticism?

Answering a question on the Opposition claiming that maximum support has been given to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar because of the importance of the ruling parties of those states in the Centre, given that the BJP does not have a majority of its own, Mr Rijiju said the argument is "totally flawed".

Insisting that the Congress did not fulfil its promises to Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation in 2014 and the support has been given by the BJP in the past 10 years and also in this Budget, he said, "The commitments made by the Congress are now being fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi ji. Bihar is an ancient state with hardworking people... Some of the iconic venues like Nalanda, Bodh Gaya are being given fresh impetus. It is not only about Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, if you see the total budgetary provisions, it is for everyone. Every state will equally get an opportunity to prosper. Competitive federalism will get a fillip."

"I don't think anybody in a sane mind will criticise this Budget. If opposition parties are criticising this Budget, that means the Budget is good. If the Budget had been bad, the opposition would have been excited. The opposition has low spirits because the Budget has excited the people of this country. I am not undermining their understanding but they are deliberately playing down the excitement of this Budget by criticising it. This is one of the finest, most balanced and progressive budgets I have ever seen in my lifetime" the minister claimed.

Mr Rijiju said the fiscal management of the Modi government has been the best-ever and inflation has also been controlled. "Worldwide, all the major countries, all the major economic institutions are praising India as the bright spot and one of the growth engines of the global economy. This has never happened in the history of the modern world that India has been the driving force for the world economy. Is this not a matter of pride for every Indian? Let's not do politics," he said.

Opposition In Parliament

To a question on his challenges as the Parliamentary Affairs minister because the treasury and opposition benches are almost evenly matched, Mr Rijiju said the 18th Lok Sabha is "interesting".

"It is challenging for me. India is a vibrant democracy, and democracy can be sometimes messy and noisy. If not, it can be boring. I don't mind heated debates... but I would like to urge the opposition parties to have debate and discussion and question the government but not disrupt Parliament. I feel opposition parties are now coming to the realisation that disrupting Parliament does not pay political dividends. Better sense should prevail. Parliament belongs to the people of India. Healthy democracy is something we are always proud of," he said.