1 Child Dead, Another Injured After Swing Breaks In UP School

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

One child has died while another was seriously injured after a swing broke at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, an official said on Wednesday.

"The child's body has been sent for post-mortem. Will check all the schools in the district and also get a report on how many schools have unsafe swings. We will also get the buses checked. We will also give notice on this subject and take further action," Bahraich City Magistrate Jyoti Rai told reporters.

"We were not even told what happened to the children. We came to know that they are taken to the district hospital when we came to school," said a family member.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)