Woman Surfing Facebook Comes Across Profile Of Son Missing For 8 Years

The boy was traced by police after his mother found his profile on Facebook

Social media helped parents of a boy, who went missing from Hyderabad in 2011, in tracing him to Punjab and reunite, city police said Wednesday.

The boy, whose Facebook profile came to his mother's notice by chance, was found at Ranakala village in Amritsar district after Cyber Crime sleuths traced the internet protocol address of the network used by him, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

He was missing since January 26, 2011 after he left his home without informing anyone. His mother had filed a police complaint then but the boy remained untraced.

Meanwhile, the woman in August, 2018 came across the Facebook profile under the name "Dinesh Jena Lima" with her son's photograph and lodged a fresh complaint.

The Cyber Crime detectives investigated the matter, collected the IP address and traced the location of the missing boy to Amritsar district, Bhagwat said.

A police team went to Punjab and brought back the boy, who was under the guardianship of a landlord there, and reunited him with his parents, the Commissioner added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.