"Unable To Meet Expectations": Andhra Techie's Note For Father Before Suicide

A 28-year-old software professional from Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district was found dead at a women's hostel in Gachibowli on Monday late evening, with police recovering a suicide note from her room.

The woman who died was identified as Bandela Maneesha, who had been staying at the VR Elite Premium Women's Hostel for the past few days. She was employed with a software company in Nanakramguda of Cyberabad.

Police were alerted after Maneesha was found unresponsive in her hostel room.

A note recovered from the room reportedly contained a message addressed to her father: "Nanna, not able to meet your expectations."

Preliminary reports suggest that loneliness and financial difficulties may have contributed to the incident. However, police have not yet established the exact circumstances behind her death.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.

Investigators are expected to establish whether the note was genuine and determine the circumstances that preceded the death.

The body was shifted for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is on.

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