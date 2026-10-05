Telangana Doctor Found Dead At Hotel, She Had Come To Return Gold Chain

A 27-year-old postgraduate medical student was found dead inside a hotel room in Hyderabad on Friday under suspicious circumstances.

Dr Komati Srijana was a first-year medical student pursuing PG in Paediatrics from a college in Telangana's Hanamkonda.

According to her family, Srijana came to Hyderabad on September 30 after her acquaintance, Ravi Kumar, asked her to return a gold chain. The two had reportedly known each other for several years after meeting through Instagram.

When Srijana stopped responding to calls and her phone was switched off, her friends alerted the family, who then approached the police and filed a missing complaint. Later police traced her mobile phone location to a hotel in the Miyapur-Hafeezpet area. Officers opened the room with a spare key and found her body on the bed.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint from Srijana's father, K Bhumayya and are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events.

"The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. Further investigation is underway to trace the alleged accused," the SHO said.

Police said Ravi Kumar reportedly checked out of the hotel on October 1 and has remained untraceable. His mobile phone was also switched off, according to investigators.

Investigators are treating the circumstances as suspicious and are continuing efforts to trace Ravi Kumar.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman's father, a murder case was registered against Ravi, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, while police continue to examine the hotel CCTV footage and other evidence.

The exact circumstances and cause of Srijana's death are yet to be established, as there were no external injury marks, and detailed post-mortem reports are awaited to ascertain the cause of death.