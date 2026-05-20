Southwest Airlines Launches Global Innovation Centre In Hyderabad

US-based carrier Southwest Airlines has launched its first-ever Global Innovation Centre outside the United States in Hyderabad, marking a major expansion of the airline's international technology and engineering operations.

The new centre was inaugurated by Telangana IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu in Hyderabad on Wednesday and will operate through Southwest Airlines India Private Limited.

The launch further strengthens Hyderabad's position as a growing global hub for aviation, travel, hospitality, and technology innovation, alongside the presence of several multinational companies and global capability centres.

The company said the Hyderabad facility will support technology, engineering, cybersecurity, AI, analytics, and digital operations for its global aviation network.

Southwest Airlines plans to scale the centre to more than 1,000 engineers and technology professionals in the coming years.

The hub will focus on areas including AI/ML, data science, digital engineering, enterprise platforms, and next-generation product development.

''Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global centre for aviation, aerospace, deep-tech, and enterprise innovation. Several international companies have recently chosen Hyderabad for their first innovation and capability centres in India,'' Sridhar Babu hailed and highlighted the achievement.

Lauren Woods, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Southwest Airlines, said Hyderabad offers one of the world's strongest talent pools in analytics, engineering, and innovation, making it an ideal location for the airline's next growth phase.

The Hyderabad office will help build capabilities across AI, engineering, data, and business operations to support Southwest Airlines' global operations.