Wait, Said Hyderabad Man, Aiming For 'Perfect' Selfie. Hit By Train

The man, Shiva, reportedly suffered head injuries.
In the video clip that emerged on Wednesday, he smiles at his smartphone camera and keeps his right arm pointed at the approaching MMTS or Multi-Modal Transport System train. Someone is heard warning him but he is determined to achieve his dramatic shot. The train's whistle gets louder and those watching the video can sense the danger, but Shiva looks oblivious.
Suddenly, he is hit and the image goes blank after a loud sound. The audio, still on, indicates a commotion as people realise what happened and rush towards the wounded man.
Shiva appeared to have misjudged the impact of the train's speed and the wind.
In 2016, the Mumbai police marked more than a dozen "no-selfie zones" after three young girls drowned in the Arabian Sea while taking selfies.