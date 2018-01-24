Wait, Said Hyderabad Man, Aiming For 'Perfect' Selfie. Hit By Train The man smiles at his smartphone camera and keeps his right arm pointed at the approaching train. Someone is heard warning him but he is determined to achieve his dramatic shot

In the video, the man in Hyderabad is seen trying to take a selfie as a train approaches Hyderabad: A young man in Hyderabad, aiming for a daring selfie with a speeding train, ended up in hospital on Monday after getting hit, in a disturbing video that has gone viral.



The man, Shiva, reportedly suffered head injuries.



In the video clip that emerged on Wednesday, he smiles at his smartphone camera and keeps his right arm pointed at the approaching MMTS or Multi-Modal Transport System train. Someone is heard warning him but he is determined to achieve his dramatic shot. The train's whistle gets louder and those watching the video can sense the danger, but Shiva looks oblivious.



Suddenly, he is hit and the image goes blank after a loud sound. The audio, still on, indicates a commotion as people realise what happened and rush towards the wounded man.



Shiva appeared to have misjudged the impact of the train's speed and the wind.



Reckless selfie-taking has caused many deaths in India in recent months. Posing with a train is the most popular and perhaps, the most dangerous stunt of them all.



In 2016, the Mumbai police marked more than a dozen "no-selfie zones" after three young girls drowned in the Arabian Sea while taking selfies.



