Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Rohingya Man, 19, Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad After Drunken Brawl

Police, citing the autopsy report said the deceased had 19 stab injuries on different parts of his body.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Rohingya Man, 19, Stabbed To Death In Hyderabad After Drunken Brawl
The official said the suspect has been taken into custody.
Hyderabad:

A 19 year old Rohingya man was stabbed to death allegedly by another Rohingya following a drunken brawl here, police said on Thursday.

The victim was attacked by a knife by the suspect who stabbed him 19 times at their camp in Balapur at around 1.30 AM on December 17 resulting in his instant death, they said.

A police team reached the spot after getting information.

"At the time of the incident, both were in drunken condition and quarelled over some reason. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife due to which he died on the spot," a police official at Balapur police station said.

Police, citing the autopsy report said the deceased had 19 stab injuries on different parts of his body. The official further said the suspect has been taken into custody, and they were verifying details if he is a minor. A murder case was registered. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com