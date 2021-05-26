Over 7,000 Cases On Average Daily For Lockdown Violations: Hyderabad Top Police

Hyderabad is under lockdown till May 30 in order to tackle the second wave of COVID-19.

Nearly 8,000 cases are being registered against lockdown violators on average in a day in Telangana's capital city for violating Covid-19 lockdown curbs according to Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

"Nearly about 7,000 to 8,000 cases are being registered against lockdown violators and roughly about 4,000 to 5,000 vehicles are being seized on a daily basis here in Hyderabad," the police commissioner said.

Police have been patrolling the streets to enforce lockdown in Telangana and ensure that curbs are not violated or lockdowm exemptions misued by people and further to take strict action against violators.

"Since the lockdown has been implemented, all the police officers including the senior officers have been on roads at various check posts here in Hyderabad to make sure that the lockdown is properly implemented in the state and further to take strict action against lockdown violators," Anjani Kumar said.

Earlier on Friday, Hyderabad Commissioner warned that strict actions will be taken against those who misuse commuting passes issued to them.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 3,821 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the cumulative case tally to 5,60,141. With 4,298 recoveries and 23 deaths, the overall count in the state reached 5,18,266 and 3,169 respectively.

