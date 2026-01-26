On Camera, Pizza Hut Staff Assaults Delivery Boy Over Low Rating In Hyderabad

A Zomato delivery boy in Hyderabad was allegedly assaulted by a staff member of a Pizza Hut outlet after a dispute over a customer rating.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, was caught on the restaurant's CCTV camera and police are now investigating the case.

According to the delivery boy's complaint, the trouble began when he visited the Pizza Hut outlet for a pickup. He said the staff confronted him, claiming that a recent low customer rating had affected the restaurant's online image and accusing him of being responsible for it.

The delivery boy told police that several employees first taunted him and then started arguing. Eyewitnesses stated that the fight quickly turned violent, with staff members allegedly hitting him and dragging him to the ground. The entire attack was recorded on the outlet's CCTV system.

In his statement, the delivery boy said he tried to explain that ratings are given by customers, not delivery workers, but the staff continued to threaten and assault him.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the accused Pizza Hut employees on charges of assault and intimidation. Officers have begun reviewing the CCTV footage and questioning those identified in the video.