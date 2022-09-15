Hyderabad Girl Kidnapped, Found After 2 Days, Mother Alleges Sex Assault

The minor girl has been sent for counselling, police said. (Representational)

A minor girl in Hyderabad, kidnapped two days ago, has been sent for counselling. Two suspects have been taken into custody by Hyderabad Police for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

The minor's mother has alleged that her daughter was drugged and sexually assaulted.

The girl has been sent for medical tests. An inquiry has been launched by the police.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Dabeerpura, was reportedly kidnapped and taken away in a car by two persons named Nayeemuddin Ahmed, 26, and Syed Ravish, 20, to a lodge in Nampally. The two suspects allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted the girl. Later, they abandoned her and fled.

The family of the victim filed a police complaint after she confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.