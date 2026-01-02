Man Dies, 11 Hospitalised After New Year's Party In Hyderabad, Probe On

New Year celebrations in Hyderabad ended up in the hospital after a 53-year-old man died and over a dozen people fell ill. The police are investigating a spurious liquor angle and possible food poisoning.

On New Year's Eve, 17 people gathered at the Bhavani Nagar Association Committee Hall in Jagadgiri Gutta, located within the Quthbullapur area. They consumed alcohol and later ate chicken biryani, fish curry, and roti that were cooked on-site.

Soon after the meal, all of them reported feeling unwell. One of them, Pandu (53), died while undergoing treatment. Nine people who became unconscious were shifted to Narayana Malla Reddy Hospital, while two others are being treated at Ram Dev Hospital.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot, registered a case, seized the leftover food and sent it to a laboratory for testing. Statements of the affected persons are being recorded as part of the investigation.

Balanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Naresh Reddy and Jeedimetla Circle Inspector Gaddam Mallesh visited the hospital and reviewed the situation.

"We are investigating the incident from both angles - food poisoning and consumption of adulterated liquor. The exact cause will be known after the lab reports," said ACP Naresh Reddy.

He added that the condition of the nine patients currently undergoing treatment is stable.