'Where Should I Go Now': Hyderabad Woman Alleges Triple Talaq On WhatsApp

The Hyderabd woman said that she got married to a 62-year-old Omani man in 2017.

A 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad has alleged that her husband, an Omani National, gave her Triple Talaq over WhatsApp.

The woman told ANI that she got married to a 62-year-old man in May 2017, after which she settled with him in Oman and lived there for a year.

"After I went there (Oman), my husband started harassing me, but I compromised the situation and continued to live with him. Later we were blessed with a baby, but the child was not healthy and died," she said, adding that her husband used to say that since the baby is no more, he would leave me.

The woman said that her husband sent her to Hyderabad in July 2018 and later divorced her over WhatsApp.

"He sent me to my mother's place in Hyderabad on July 30 for a medical treatment. When I came here, he gave me talaq over WhatsApp on August 12, 2018 and after that, he is not answering any of my questions," she said.

She has now sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's intervention to get justice. "I request Externam Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj madam to help me," the woman urged.

"These kinds of people are playing with the lives of poor women. They are marrying and them and later give them talaq. Where should I go now without having any proper support," she said.