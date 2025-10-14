Advertisement
Hyderabad Woman Smothers 2-Year-Old Twins To Death, Then Dies By Suicide

Police Inspector T Narsimha Raju said Sailakshmi and her husband, Anil Kumar, frequently fought over their son Chetan's speech problems.

Sailakshmi's parents have filed a police complaint against her husband, Anil Kumar
  • A 27-year-old woman in Hyderabad smothered her twins before dying by suicide, police said
  • She used a pillow to kill twins Chetan Karthikeya and Lasyata Valli at her home
  • The woman then jumped from her fourth-floor apartment in Balanagar area
Hyderabad:

A 27-year-old woman in Hyderabad allegedly smothered her two-year-old twins to death before dying by suicide. Challari Sailakshmi, police said, used a pillow to smother twins, Chetan Karthikeya and Lasyata Valli, to death around 3.30 am today. She then jumped to her death from her fourth-floor apartment in Hyderabad's Balanagar. At the time of the incident, her husband, Anil Kumar, was at work, police said.

CCTV footage from outside the building shows Sailakshmi falling on the ground at 3.37 am. Shocked neighbours alerted police, who later found the twins' bodies at the family's home. The bodies were then shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

Police Inspector T Narsimha Raju said Sailakshmi and her husband, Anil Kumar, frequently fought over their son Chetan's speech problems.

"Chetan suffered from a speech impairment, and the family had been taking him for speech therapy sessions. Disagreements arose between Sailakshmi and Anil Kumar over the child's condition. They had frequent quarrels," the police officer said.

Police suspect that stress over these altercations pushed Sailakshmi to the edge and drove her to murder her children and then die by suicide.

Sailakshmi's parents have filed a police complaint against Anil Kumar and a case has been registered. Anil Kumar has been taken into custody.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

