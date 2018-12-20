Hyderabad Woman Alleges Husband Gave Talaq Over Phone, Submits Proof

The Union Cabinet cleared an ordinance that made practice of instant triple talaq is a criminal offence.

A Hyderabd woman has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaqover phone and submitted an audio record as proof to the police, who have registered a case against him.

The woman told news agency ANI that she received a call from her husband on November 28 and alleged that he first abused her and then gave her triple talaq.

"I got married to Mohammed Muzammil Shareef last year and was staying with him and my in-laws. After a month, my in-laws started harassing me for dowry,” she said.



The woman further said that once she got pregnant, her parents took her back.



“After delivery, my husband and his father came to my residence to settle all the issues. I went with my husband to stay in a different house and not with his parents," she added.

Situations turned bitter after her child fell sick. “My husband and my in-laws paid any attention or help to my child. My parents came and took my child to the hospital,” she said adding that that later when her husband arrived, he got into an argument with her father.



He threatened me that he will leave me. I apologised, but he left me with my parents," she added.



