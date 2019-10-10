Vegetable Prices Soar In Hyderabad After Rain Damages Crops

Hyderabad: Vegetables are not reaching the markets due to heavy rain. The supply is laso short.

Vegetable prices in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, are on the rise after heavy rain damaged crops and led to a shortage in supply, local vendors say.

Lingam, a local vegetable vendor, is forced to sell vegetable at almost six times the original price due to the recent rains which have hit the supplies.

"Two weeks ago I sold tomatoes for Rs 8 or Rs 10 and today I am selling the same tomatoes for Rs 60. Heavy rains have damaged the crop fields. Instead of 10 lories, only two are approaching the markets," he said.

"We are purchasing it for Rs 50 from the whole seller, and selling them for Rs 60 to the retailer. Same goes with the prices of onions. We sold it for Rs 15 a few days ago and now we are selling it for Rs 60," said Lingam.

He also said that the other reason for the price rise is the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike due to which the farmers, who sell vegetables in small quantity, are unable to travel and reach the market from far away villages.

In such a situation, the farmers are left with only one option - to travel via private lories which are already in high demand right now.

Sarvesh, a senior citizen told news agency ANI, "Today the tomato price is Rs 40 to Rs 60 depending upon the quality and soon the prices will rise up to Rs 100 if this situation continues. How will the pensioners and old people buy such expensive vegetables? The prices are rising every day."

The rise in vegetable prices has put consumer budgets in disarray as the prices have suddenly hiked within two days.

