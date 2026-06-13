Hyderabad Techie, 37, Jumps From 6th Floor With Infant In Arms, Baby Survives

A 37-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of an apartment building while carrying her six-month-old baby in Hyderabad's Miyapur area.

The victim has been identified as Isha Sahu. According to police, she jumped off the building with her child in her arms on Friday. While the woman died, the infant survived the fall with minor injuries.

Police said the baby escaped a deadly fall after landing on a protective fence before hitting the ground. Residents rushed the infant to a nearby hospital, where the child is undergoing treatment. Doctors have said the baby is out of danger.

The victim, originally from Madhya Pradesh, is survived by her husband and two daughters, eight-year-old Vidi and six-month-old Vani. She had reportedly been suffering from severe insomnia, anxiety and symptoms of post-partum depression for several months, police sources said.

Other family members were inside the apartment at the time. The incident was reported at 3:45 pm on Friday. The couple had been married for 11 years.

"The infant survived due to a fortunate sequence of events after falling onto a fence structure. The child is receiving medical care and is stable," a police source said.

Police said they are examining all aspects of the case and are awaiting further details from family members and medical records.

"We have registered a case and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiry indicates that the woman was undergoing mental stress, but the exact circumstances are being verified," a police official said.

Isha and her husband were both employed in the private sector and were living in the apartment complex with their family. The incident has left relatives, neighbours and residents of the area in shock.

Miyapur police reached the spot after receiving information, carried out a preliminary inquiry and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.