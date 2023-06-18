On Camera, 2 Families' Late-Night Clash Over Hyderabad House, Shots Fired

The visuals show women armed with lathis and members of the families arguing with each other

Shots were fired, stones thrown and lathis clashed as two families in Hyderabad came to blows late at night over a property dispute.

The incident in Mir Chowk area was captured by a CCTV camera and on mobile phones. The visuals show women armed with lathis and members of the two families arguing with each other. In the wake of the face-off, police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any fresh flare-up.

The clash broke out between the families of Arfaat and lawyer Mohammed Ali.

Arfaat had reportedly bought a house in the Mir Chowk area. When he tried to enter it, his neighbour Mohammad Ali stopped him and told him that the property was disputed and the matter was in court. Arfaat registered a police complaint last week against the lawyer.

When he tried to enter the house last night, Mohammad Ali and his family stopped them again. The altercation blew up into a full-fledged street fight during which the lawyer fired in the air. The family members fought and reportedly threw stones at each other.

Police said those involved in the fight have been taken into custody.