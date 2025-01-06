22-Year-Old Man Shot At In South Delhi, Two Suspects Detained

A 22-year-old man was injured after allegedly being shot at in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Monday and added that two suspects had been detained.

Sangam Vihar resident Nasir Khan suffered a gunshot wound to his neck after being shot at by Sohail (22) and Rahul (24) around 8:30 pm on Sunday, they said.

He was immediately taken to a hospital where he is said to be out of danger.

Nasir Khan's brother-in-law Asif Khan said he was visiting the victim when the alleged incident occurred.

The victim's father alleged that the suspected attackers had a long-running dispute with his family, a senior police officer said.

"Both the suspects were detained at the hospital, where they were receiving treatment for injuries suffered after being beaten up by bystanders," he said.

Sohail is a resident of Tughlakabad Extension and works as an electrician. He has a history of criminal activity. Rahul is a resident of Sangam Vihar and also has a criminal record, the officer added.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident stemmed from a long-standing personal dispute.

"We are looking into all aspects, including the involvement of any other individuals or groups. Both the victim and the suspects have a history of disputes and the enmity appears to have escalated into this violent confrontation," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)