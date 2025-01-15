Pub Owner vs Security Guards: 6 Shots Fired, Punches Thrown In Greater Noida

Six shots were fired and punches were thrown at a residential society in Greater Noida during an altercation between a resident and security guards over parking. Gaurav Sisodia, who owns a pub in Greater Noida and lives at Radha Sky Gardens In Sector 16 B of Greater Noida, was allegedly drunk and fired with his licensed gun. Fortunately, the guards managed to escape the bullets.

Police said they have arrested Sisodia and action will be taken based on probe findings.

Ashutosh Srivastav, who stays at Radha Sky Gardens, has said some residents and guards had been arguing over a parking dispute for days. He said the two sides exchanged blows and verbal abuses thrice on Monday. "Late at night, a resident opened fire in the name of self-defence. He fired six times. Thankfully, no security guard was injured. Gaurav Sisodia, who lives here and owns Tathastu pub in Greater Noida West, had a drunken brawl with the guards and opened fire," he said in a video message.

Viral videos show Sisodia arguing with a guard and daring him to slap him. "Why should I slap you? You are harassing poor guards," the guard says. "I am harassing poor people? You are misbehaving," Sisodia is heard saying in Hindi. Then he adds, "Come on, just touch me once."

In another video, Sisodia is seen threatening to hit the guards as some people, including women, try to hold him back. He abuses the guards and accuses them of molesting women. "I will shoot you," he says, before grabbing a man by the collar as others try to pull them apart.

Shakti Mohan Avasthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida), has said Sisodia had fired in the air during his altercation with the guards over a parking dispute. "We have registered a case following a complaint by the security officer of the residential complex. We are checking the CCTV footage for further action."

Inputs by Arvind Uttam