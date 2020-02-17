Unable To Find A Ride, Telangana Man Steals Bus

The man stole a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus.

Unable To Find A Ride, Telangana Man Steals Bus

The accused stole the bus on Sunday night.

Vikarabad, Telangana:

A man in Hyderabad stole a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus after he was unable to find transportation for himself.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the bus halted at a stop n Vikarabad district, 

Meanwhile, a person working at the bus station took away the bus to his destination after he was unable to find a ride for himself. After reaching the destination, he left the bus and fled.

Police said the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Comments
Telanganabus

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News