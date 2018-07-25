Hyderabad Man Goes Missing In US, Family Appeals Sushma Swaraj For Help

Mirza Ahmed Ali Baig's brother said he was stressed out.

A 26-year-old Hyderabad man has gone missing since Friday. The family is seeking help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in the United States.

Mirza Ahmed Ali Baig was facing issues in the United States, according to his family.

Speaking to ANI, his younger brother, Mirza Sujjat said, "He went to the US in 2015 to pursue higher education. Last Friday, he called us and was stressed and confused. He said that he had been facing facing problems since the last six months."



The 26-year-old had landed in Pennsylvania in July 2015 to pursue higher education in the field of aeronautical engineering. A year later, he switched to another educational institution in New Jersey.

The family said Mirza had not visited them since the time he left for the United States but was in constant touch over phone.

His mother told news agency ANI that he told her that four Indian men were threatening him and extorting him.



Appeals have started pouring in on social media as well to help the family trace Mirza:

The family is hoping that External Affairs Ministry will help them find Mirza.