Hyderabad Man 'Cheated' By Relatives Over Property Sale Commits Suicide

The went into depression and resorted to the extreme step, police said. (Representational)

A 75-year old man allegedly committed suicide depressed over being 'cheated' by his relatives who registered a property he sold for Rs 6.10 lakh for Rs 29.30 lakh ten years later in 2010, resulting in the I-T department issuing him a notice, police said on Sunday.

The retired private sector employee hanged himself in his house Saturday, they said.

In a suicide note purportedly written by him, the elderly man accused his relatives of having cheated him, Malkajgiri Police Station Sub-Inspector K Sanjeeva Reddy said.

According to police, the man had sold his house at Musheerabad to his relatives for Rs 6.10 lakh, but the latter got the registration done in 2010 for a value of Rs 29.30 lakh.

The IT department had recently issued him a notice seeking clarifications over the sale transaction, the SI said.

Later, he had called up his relatives but they did not respond. As a result, he went into depression and resorted to the extreme step, he said.

A case had been registered against his relatives under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide), the official said.