Hyderabad Gang-Rape: Cops Claim 'Ample Evidence' Despite Car Being Washed

The girl and her attackers had met at a party inside a pub in Hyderabad on May 28.

In the gang-rape of a Hyderabad teen, the police have claimed "ample evidence" from the Innova car that was found at a farmhouse on Sunday, in which the girl was assaulted. The car had been washed, but forensic teams have reportedly found samples to prove sexual assault.

The evidence collected from the car includes tissues and an earring of the 17-year-old girl who was gang-raped by five, including three minors linked to powerful politicians.

The girl and her attackers had met at a party inside a pub in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills on May 28.

NDTV has learnt that the pub was booked by two minors for a big bash before school reopening. After booking the space for Rs 900 to 1,000 per head, they allegedly sold tickets for Rs 1,300 apiece to those who attended the party.

The girl came to the party with her friend, who left early. She later met the group that assaulted her the same evening inside the Innova car. Security footage shows her standing outside the club with the group.

The police recorded her statement in front of a magistrate yesterday.

Four of the attackers are in police custody - an accused named Sadauddin Mallik and three minors. The police have sought 10-day custody of the four. A fifth accused, Omair Khan, is on the run.

Of the three juveniles, one is the son of a leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) who is the chairman of a government-run minority institution, the second is the son of another TRS leader, and the third is the son of a corporator from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The state Home Minister Mahmood Ali has emphatically denied reports that his grandson was involved in the booking of the pub. Speaking to NDTV, he said he had CCTV footage of his grandson at home that evening.

The involvement of teens from politically influential families has drawn nationwide condemnation of the assault and has raised questions about women's safety in what is among India's top cities.