Hyderabad Civic Body Boss's Car Breaks Road Rules, Called Out On Internet

The Hyderabad civic body chief's car attracted fine for traffic violations.

A municipal corporation in Hyderabad had to pay off a hefty fine imposed by the traffic police after a man called out the lapse on social media.

It was the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) chief's car that had attracted the fine for traffic violations.

In the recent past, Hyderabad Police has taken several awareness measures as part of a crackdown on overspeeding and drunk driving. Against the backdrop of this drive, a citizen highlighted on Twitter, along with screenshots, that traffic challans imposed by Cyberabad Traffic police for overspeeding were not cleared by the GHMC chief.

Along with his tweet, the user also attached an image of the number plate of the GHMC chief's vehicle.

"Speed Thrills But Kills. @CommissionrGHMC vehicle has pending violations of rupees: 6210 vehicle no:TS09FA4248 all the violations are of over speeding.The cops should campaign awareness program for @CommissionrGHMC @HYDTP @RachakondaCop @cyberabadpolice @THHyderabad @KTRTRS," the tweet read.

Soon after the tweet surfaced, the GHMC cleared the pending challans on the commissioner's vehicle amounting to Rs 6,210 and instructed his driver to follow traffic rules.



