Hyderabad Auto-Driver Gets Life Imprisonment For Repeatedly Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter

The mother filed a complaint with Hyderabad police and the man was arrested. (Representational)

A Hyderabad court sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Tuesday for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the 42-year-old man, an auto-rickshaw driver, guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The judge also found him guilty under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 3,000.

The sentences would run concurrently.

It was in November 2016 the girl informed her teacher about her predicament and the girl's mother was called to the school, according to the prosecution.

She was told that the father was raping the minor since 2011 in her absence.

The mother filed a complaint with Hyderabad police and the man was arrested.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.