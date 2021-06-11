Case Against 9 For Violating Covid Protocol During Birthday Celebrations In Hyderabad

COVID-induced lockdown restrictions are in place in the state June 20. (Representational)

The Hyderabad City Police on Friday filed case against nine persons for violating COVID-19 protocol while celebrating a birthday in the Habeen Nagar area .

A viral video of the incident showed a large gathering of people blatantly violating COVID-19 protocol. The people in the video did not maintain social distancing and were no wearing masks.

Hyderabad City police has registered case against 9 people involved in the celebrations.

