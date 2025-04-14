Fire Erupts At Hotel Where Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Players Are Staying

Fire erupted this morning at a luxury hotel in Hyderabad where the players of the Indian Premier League (IPL) home team are staying. The fire broke out on the first floor of Park Hyatt in the posh Banjara Hills locality, sending thick smoke across the corridors.

Firefighters soon reached the spot and brought it under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Players of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the local IPL franchise, are put up at the hotel. The pre-release function for the upcoming Telugu movie 'Odela 2' was scheduled to be held here this evening.