Cab Driver Killed By Wife's Relative After Fight In Hyderabad: Police

Nanda Kishor, a cab driver, and the accused were drinking alcohol on Saturday night. They had an argument after which Kishor was killed.

Hyderabad | | Updated: December 30, 2018 19:01 IST
Police said it was too early to conclude if the case was that of an honour killing. (FILE PHOTO)


Hyderabad: 

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife's family member in Hyderabad, police said Sunday. The incident happened in Hyderabad's Trimulgherry area.

Nanda Kishor, a cab driver, and the accused were drinking alcohol on Saturday night. They had an argument after which Kishor was killed, an official said.

The accused attacked Kishor with a stick and smashed his head with a boulder and fled, the official said.

A senior police officer said that Kishor had an inter-caste marriage in 2011 and had a three-year-old child.

However, the couple had a fight recently after which the wife stayed with her parents. Kishor had gone to his wife's home to speak to her family, he added.

Asked whether it was a case of honour killing, the senior cop told news agency PTI that it was too early to arrive at the conclusion of the murder.

A case of murder was registered and a hunt was on for the accused, he said.

